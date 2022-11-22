PFT’s Week 12 2022 NFL power rankings

Getty Images

1. Chiefs (8-2; No. 2): Football, family, and Fonzie indeed.

2. Eagles (9-1; No. 3): They’re still a bit off. To get a win while being a bit off is a good thing.

3. Cowboys (7-3; No. 7): The team that showed up on Sunday is a Super Bowl team. All too often, however, that team is on the back of a milk carton.

4. Dolphins (7-3; No. 5): They didn’t play, and yet they bumped up a spot. (TuAnon will still find a way to complain.)

5. Bills (7-3; No. 9): They overcame a crazy week to get a much-needed win. Could it be the thing that galvanizes them?

6. Ravens (7-3; No. 6): They were sluggish and lifeless on Sunday. Fortunately, they were playing the Panthers.

7. 49ers (6-4; No. 10): Right now, they could beat any team in the NFC.

8. Vikings (8-2; No. 1): When the bubble bursts, it takes out an entire city block.

9. Giants (7-3; No. 4): With a game against the Cowboys, two against the Eagles, and two against the Commanders, they may soon be sweating out what once was a presumed playoff berth.

10. Patriots (6-4; No. 12): The defense is great. Can the offense be good enough?

11. Seahawks (6-4; No. 11): They need to get back on the horse, quickly, or that great start could be wasted.

12. Titans (7-3; No. 13): The Todd Downing DUI arrest took the sizzle out of a thrilling Thursday night win.

13. Buccaneers (5-5; No. 14): Two years ago, they ran the table after a bye. It could happen again.

14. Bengals (6-4; No. 15): Once Ja'Marr Chase is back, things could get very interesting.

15. Commanders (6-5; No. 16): With Chase Young back, the Commanders could be ready to leapfrog the Giants on the playoff tree.

16. Jets (6-4; No. 8): As Jets fans keep waiting for their next Joe Namath, they may have to settle for Joe Flacco.

17. Falcons (5-6; No. 19): They’re good enough to make you think they’re good enough to believe in them long enough to conclude they’re not good enough.

18. Chargers (5-5; No. 17): Yes, it’s always something.

19. Lions (4-6; No. 24): On Thursday, the Lions could be playing in their most significant Thanksgiving Day game in years.

20. Packers (4-7; No. 18): The playoffs start on Sunday night in Philly, because if they lose that one, the Packers won’t make it there.

21. Cardinals (4-7; No. 20): Turkeys aren’t the only birds that can have a fork stuck in them this week.

22. Colts (4-6-1; No. 22): We’ll see them in prime time for the next two games, against the Steelers and at the Cowboys. Win both, and they’re very much alive.

23. Browns (3-7; No. 21): With the Bucs up next and another loss likely, the Browns may not make it to the playoffs even if Deshaun Watson goes 6-0.

24. Saints (4-7; No. 29): They’re still alive, but they’re too inconsistent to stay that way.

25. Rams (3-7; No. 23): Has a Super Bowl champion ever fallen so far, so fast?

26. Bears (3-8; No. 25): They can win when the league’s most exciting young quarterback is healthy. How ugly will it be if he misses time?

27. Steelers (3-7; No. 27): Mike Tomlin is two losses away from his first ever losing season.

28. Panthers (3-8; No. 26): Steve Wilks is still doing a great job with an overmatched roster.

29. Raiders (3-7; No. 32): The Colts don’t get to play the Raiders every week, and the Raiders don’t get to play the Broncos every week.

30. Jaguars (3-7; No. 30): The best test of a team’s relevance is whether anyone notices that they’re on a bye.

31. Broncos (3-7; No. 28): If feels like “when” not “if” for Nathaniel Hackett to be one and done.

32. Texans (1-8-1; No. 31): As franchise values go up, maybe Cal McNair should be the one to try to sell his team to Houston native Jeff Bezos.