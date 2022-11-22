PFT’s Week 12 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 22, 2022, 9:16 AM EST
HAPPY DAYS
Getty Images

1. Chiefs (8-2; No. 2): Football, family, and Fonzie indeed.

2. Eagles (9-1; No. 3): They’re still a bit off. To get a win while being a bit off is a good thing.

3. Cowboys (7-3; No. 7): The team that showed up on Sunday is a Super Bowl team. All too often, however, that team is on the back of a milk carton.

4. Dolphins (7-3; No. 5): They didn’t play, and yet they bumped up a spot. (TuAnon will still find a way to complain.)

5. Bills (7-3; No. 9): They overcame a crazy week to get a much-needed win. Could it be the thing that galvanizes them?

6. Ravens (7-3; No. 6): They were sluggish and lifeless on Sunday. Fortunately, they were playing the Panthers.

7. 49ers (6-4; No. 10): Right now, they could beat any team in the NFC.

8. Vikings (8-2; No. 1): When the bubble bursts, it takes out an entire city block.

9. Giants (7-3; No. 4): With a game against the Cowboys, two against the Eagles, and two against the Commanders, they may soon be sweating out what once was a presumed playoff berth.

10. Patriots (6-4; No. 12): The defense is great. Can the offense be good enough?

11. Seahawks (6-4; No. 11): They need to get back on the horse, quickly, or that great start could be wasted.

12. Titans (7-3; No. 13): The Todd Downing DUI arrest took the sizzle out of a thrilling Thursday night win.

13. Buccaneers (5-5; No. 14): Two years ago, they ran the table after a bye. It could happen again.

14. Bengals (6-4; No. 15): Once Ja'Marr Chase is back, things could get very interesting.

15. Commanders (6-5; No. 16): With Chase Young back, the Commanders could be ready to leapfrog the Giants on the playoff tree.

16. Jets (6-4; No. 8): As Jets fans keep waiting for their next Joe Namath, they may have to settle for Joe Flacco.

17. Falcons (5-6; No. 19): They’re good enough to make you think they’re good enough to believe in them long enough to conclude they’re not good enough.

18. Chargers (5-5; No. 17): Yes, it’s always something.

19. Lions (4-6; No. 24): On Thursday, the Lions could be playing in their most significant Thanksgiving Day game in years.

20. Packers (4-7; No. 18): The playoffs start on Sunday night in Philly, because if they lose that one, the Packers won’t make it there.

21. Cardinals (4-7; No. 20): Turkeys aren’t the only birds that can have a fork stuck in them this week.

22. Colts (4-6-1; No. 22): We’ll see them in prime time for the next two games, against the Steelers and at the Cowboys. Win both, and they’re very much alive.

23. Browns (3-7; No. 21): With the Bucs up next and another loss likely, the Browns may not make it to the playoffs even if Deshaun Watson goes 6-0.

24. Saints (4-7; No. 29): They’re still alive, but they’re too inconsistent to stay that way.

25. Rams (3-7; No. 23): Has a Super Bowl champion ever fallen so far, so fast?

26. Bears (3-8; No. 25): They can win when the league’s most exciting young quarterback is healthy. How ugly will it be if he misses time?

27. Steelers (3-7; No. 27): Mike Tomlin is two losses away from his first ever losing season.

28. Panthers (3-8; No. 26): Steve Wilks is still doing a great job with an overmatched roster.

29. Raiders (3-7; No. 32): The Colts don’t get to play the Raiders every week, and the Raiders don’t get to play the Broncos every week.

30. Jaguars (3-7; No. 30): The best test of a team’s relevance is whether anyone notices that they’re on a bye.

31. Broncos (3-7; No. 28): If feels like “when” not “if” for Nathaniel Hackett to be one and done.

32. Texans (1-8-1; No. 31): As franchise values go up, maybe Cal McNair should be the one to try to sell his team to Houston native Jeff Bezos.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “PFT’s Week 12 2022 NFL power rankings

  2. Patriots’ defense is one of the best in the league so far. Belichick bears the blame for this horrific offense, though. No excuses for how he handled that. With the tools they have, they should be at least able to score points, putting them squarely in the middle of the pack. They are going to miss the playoffs, though. No way they come out of this stretch in contention.

  3. Actual Top Ten:
    1. Chiefs
    2. 49ers
    3. Eagles
    4. Dolphins
    5. Cowboys
    6. Bills
    7. Ravens
    8. Titans
    9. Bucs
    10. Vikings

  4. Seems to be a commitment to ranking the Titans as low as you possibly could. It’s been a theme all year. To have the Titans behind the Patriots is bonkers.

    It’s also interesting this comes after you posted a 15 minute video titled “Are the Titans the best team in the league” on this site (they’re not, for the record).

    I’m not a Titans fan at all, but noticing the trend. This is a team that’s running away with their division for the 4th year in a row, nearly beat KC in arrowhead with a rookie QB who can’t throw. And I think 12, this week, is the highest I remember seeing them.

    It’s just strange. These rankings get obsessive in one direction or the other and the comments and rank always reflects some fixation you developed during training camp. Overhyping the Ravens and 49ers week in and week out despite recent results is another of these things.

  5. Wow… just… wow.
    (Im a Bills fan)
    I cant with these rankings anymore.
    Bills go up 4 spots by beating the Browns and not looking great doing it.
    Vikings falling from 1 to 8 after one loss to a Dallas team coached by Mike McCarthy that was just beaten by the Packers?… and the Patriots are 10th?
    Nooo no no no no…

  6. There is no need to hit the panic button just yet on the Steeler season. Everything we want is still in our control. We have already split with the Bengals and if we split with the Browns and sweep the Ravens the AFCN Championship is not as farfetched as your low ranking would make it seem. Kenny “Wicked” Pickett had a few hiccups last week due to the fact that he was inexplicably flexed out of a Sunday night primetime game he was looking forward to but the NFL would not DARE to try to flex us out of our Monday Night game against the Colts!. All true NFL fans would be up in arms! Everybody will be tuning in to see the cat and mouse game of wily vet Mike Tomlin toying with newbie head coach Jeff Saturday before swatting him for good! Stay focused and humble but also keep your swag! GO STEELERS!

  9. A few minor nitpicks, I’d switch the Ravens and Vikings in their respective spots, but strangely agree with almost all of this.
    And that kills the fun of these rankings!!!

  11. I’m not a Titans fan but they deserve better than 12. I’d probably flip them with Minnesota at 8. The Vikings are as fool’s gold as any 8-2 team could be.

  12. 22. Colts (4-6-1; No. 22): We’ll see them in prime time for the next two games, against the Steelers and at the Cowboys. Win both, and they’re very much alive.
    —————————————————————-
    . . . win neither and you can hang a new banner just the same.

  13. The Titans have a better record and are playing better than the Giants, Patriots and Seahawks.

  14. Ravens did not show up last Sunday. Hard to believe they are ahead of Vikings and 49ers. Also, Titans are too low.

  15. What does Fonzie have to do with Kansas City? Not a Packers fan, but Fonzie was a Wisconsin dude.

  19. 995. Girl Scout Troup of the Bronx
    996. Weak Sisters of the Poor
    997. Packers

  21. What a joke. So every team that the Steelers beat is still ranked ahead of us? This team has had some struggles, but we are far better than what our record says. We are closer to a team that is 7-3, not 3-7. A lot of people are running their mouths, but wake me up when you all have as many Lombardi trophies as us.

  22. Looking at the schedule at the beginning of the year and seeing Bills, Cowboys back to back, as a Vikings fan I thought, hmmmm, if only there was some way we could go 1 and 1 in those games, we’ll be ok.

    But not like this!!

  23. 10. Patriots (6-4; No. 12): The defense is great. Can the offense be good enough?
    __________________________________________

    As long as Matt Patricia is calling the plays, the offense will never be good enough. I really don’t understand Belichick’s thinking on this.

  24. The Titans are not too low.
    They’re 1-3 against teams with a winning record, and that win was versus Washington when Carson Wentz was the starter.

  25. I agree the Cal McNair should sell the Texans, to Jeff Bezos or just about anyone else. Fun fact though…Bezos is an Albuquerque, NM native, not a Houston native.

  26. As an Eagles fan, I can say this: it’s reckoning time.

    People will talk about the Commanders providing a “blueprint” for how to beat the Eagles, but really, Lovie Smith figured it out the week before. The Eagles offense has looked pretty weak since that night.

    If Sirianni, Steichen, and the players can’t adjust, the Eagles will have little momentum going into the playoffs.

  30. riggedkangaroocourt says:
    November 22, 2022 at 9:34 am
    How are the Ravens 7-3? They’re the worst 7-3 team in recent memory

    …. uh, why? They’ve had a double digit lead in every single game this year. They’re 3-3 in one-score games, so it’s not like they’ve had a bunch of fluky wins. They’re 7th in point differential, only one spot off from their 6th ranking. 6th feels exactly right?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.