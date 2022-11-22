Rams waive Darrell Henderson, Justin Hollins

Getty Images

The struggling Rams have made a pair of surprising cuts entering Week 12.

Los Angeles has waived running back Darrell Henderson and linebacker Justin Hollins, the team announced on Tuesday.

A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Henderson holds the team lead with 283 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He’s appeared in all 10 games with seven starts, including the Week 11 loss to New Orleans.

But Henderson played just four offensive snaps in the contest. Rookie Kyren Williams took the majority of snaps at running back with 55 percent. Cam Akers — whose time with the Rams seemed over a few weeks ago — played 39 percent of offensive snaps.

Williams has averaged 5.6 yards per carry on his eight attempts and may be in line to emerge as a starter when the Rams head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs this week.

Hollins has played in all 10 games with five starts. He’s been on the field for 50 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps and 11 percent of special teams snaps. He’s recorded 26 total tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a sack in 2022.

Los Angeles also released tight end Kendall Blanton from its practice squad.