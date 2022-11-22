Report: Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler over incident in Mexico City

Getty Images

The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with.

Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The Cardinals were in Mexico City for the weekend and through Monday night’s game against the 49ers. They are back in Arizona now and play a home game on Sunday against the Chargers.

The 56-year-old Kugler has been on the Cardinals’ staff since 2019 and has previously coached with the Broncos, Steelers, Bills and Lions, as well as multiple college coaching jobs.