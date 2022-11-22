Ryan Tannehill: Facing Bengals this week “has nothing to do with last year”

Getty Images

The last time the Titans played the Bengals was in January, when quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s critical late fourth-quarter interception allowed Cincinnati to kick a 52-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired.

Tannehill has been candid about how he needed time and therapy to get out of his “dark place” following that loss.

But with the Titans at 7-3 following last Thursday’s victory over the Packers, Tannehill is ready to face the Bengals again in Week 12.

“Just like I said after Thursday night, that was last year,” Tannehill said, via Ben Arthur of FOXSports.com. “Half this team wasn’t even here. This is a new team facing another new team. Obviously, a game we want to win. But it has nothing to do with last year.”

With the Titans as the AFC’s No. 1 seed last year, Tannehill finished the divisional round matchup 15-of-24 passing for 220 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He’d surely like to play significantly better on Sunday.