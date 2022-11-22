Shaquille Leonard: Hopefully the nerves can come back right

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard had surgery on his back earlier this month and the operation ended a season that was plagued by medical issues for the All-Pro.

Leonard also had back surgery in the summer and he missed the first three games of the season while working himself into playing shape. Leonard suffered a concussion and a broken nose in his first game back and then missed more time before returning for two more games. Leonard suffered a setback with his back at that point and that led to the decision to have another operation.

On Monday, Leonard said “maybe I pushed it a little too quick” in his return and said that he is hopeful that having extended rest after this operation will leave him “ready to rock and roll” once the team’s offseason work gets underway.

“It’s just rest and letting the body heal,” Leonard said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “Hopefully the nerves can get back right. I’m just making sure I’m staying prepared mentally and emotionally and then, when the time comes, physically.”

Leonard said that he’s seen questions about his ability to return to the level of play he reached before this season and that he’s “just ready to go out and prove everybody wrong once again.” It will be some time before Leonard gets that chance, but he’ll have plenty of people in Indianapolis rooting for him to do exactly that.