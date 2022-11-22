Texas launches investigation of Tom Brady over FTX promotion

Posted by Mike Florio on November 22, 2022, 9:47 AM EST
Tom Brady may want to avoid Texas for a while. Or longer.

Via Watcher.Guru, Texas has commenced an investigation of Brady and Steph Curry for their activities to promote FTX.

Sports lawyer Daniel Wallach adds that the Texas State Securities Board has filed a Notice of Appearance in the FTX bankruptcy proceeding.

It could just be the beginning. Federal prosecutors reportedly investigated FTX months before its collapse. Now that the company has imploded, it may just be a matter of time before the indictments are handed down.

Brady, who became a brand ambassador for FTX in 2021, and Curry already have been sued in connection with the crash of the crypto house of cards. The argument is that it is and always was a pyramid scheme, with celebrities employed to encourage folks to buy, buy, buy — driving the price higher. Then, the first ones in start cashing out, more take their money, and it all falls apart.  With those who swallowed the hook last holding the bag.

Now, Brady may have multiple bags to hold as the process of figuring out responsibility for the alleged swindle commences.

11 responses to “Texas launches investigation of Tom Brady over FTX promotion

  2. The argument is that it is and always was a pyramid scheme, with celebrities employed to encourage folks to buy, buy, buy — driving the price higher. Then, the first ones in start cashing out, more take their money, and it all falls apart
    —–
    Umm yeah, that’s how crypto works. If people weren’t smart enough to understand that, they shouldn’t get bailed out. That’s the risk that comes with investing in a decentralized commodity. Invest in the stock market instead if you don’t know, but taking a flier on a crypto currency then hoping the government makes you whole when it goes south is bs.

  3. Lol it is stupid to blame Brady for this. He was pretty much being paid to advertise a product, just like how it was stupid to be mad at Matt Damon for the Crypto he promoted, even tho it is cool to make fun of them.

  4. Ridiculous. If he’s liable for others’ own financial decisions, then under that logic, Jim Cramer should have millions of lawsuits against him. Random actors in big pharma should be tried for manslaughter when a drug kills people.

  5. Let me take a guess that the politicians that took political contributions from this money laundering scam will get away without any repercussions (like usual)…

  6. Crypto currency is the greatest Ponzi scheme in the history of the planet!
    Folks buying made up uesless play tokens thinking they’re valuable, just think about that!

  8. I never really got this. As much as I dislike Tom Brady, what’s he really got to do with the business itself? I HIGHLY doubt he was privy to anything other than ‘Hey, here’s a check. Say these words in front of the camera.’

  9. Not a Brady fan, any celebrities used for big name advertising should be paid for their services. If they had no part in the set up then they should not be punished. If evidence shows they had insider info of pending failure they should be punished for that along with having to return all cash out funds for dispersment as specified by the court.

  10. Can you imagine Brady playing ball for a quarter of a century and ending up with his pockets hanging out?

  11. pkrlvr says:
    November 22, 2022 at 10:04 am
    ——-
    Hate to break it to you bud but the stock market is completely rigged too. I’ve seen enough firsthand examples to know this for a fact.

