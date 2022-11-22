Vikings’ practice report remains the same with Za’Darius Smith, Akayleb Evans limited

Getty Images

The Vikings’ practice report had no changes to it Tuesday.

Cornerback Akayleb Evans, who was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 10 and missed Sunday’s game, had another limited practice. Cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr., who had a rough outing starting in Evans’ place, remained out with a knee injury.

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) still were limited.

Tomlinson has missed three games.

Smith played only 25 of 72 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

The Vikings already know they won’t have left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) for Thursday’s game. Darrisaw was diagnosed with his second concussion in two weeks.

Receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) had another full practice.