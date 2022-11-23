Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with a broken thumb

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted that his right thumb might be broken during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and he confirmed it while speaking with reporters in Green Bay on Wednesday.

Rodgers said that he’s played with other broken fingers in the past, but that this is the first time he’s dealt with a broken thumb. He said surgery was never a consideration and that he thinks he’s played through other injuries that have had more of an impact on his play.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with. Definitely a challenge, but the days off helped. Feeling better this week,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Favre is coming off a poor game in last Thursday’s loss to the Titans and another losing effort against the Eagles this Sunday night will leave the team with little realistic playoff hope for the season. Given the nature of the injury, it will be interesting to see if the Packers keep playing Rodgers when and if their postseason ambitions are totally extinguished.