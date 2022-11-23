Aidan Hutchinson is the NFC defensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 23, 2022, 8:47 AM EST
Detroit Lions v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Lions drafted defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick this year with the hope that he will play a leading role on their next winning team and his rookie season has provided reason to believe that will be the case.

The latest evidence came against the Giants last Sunday. Hutchinson fooled Giants quarterback Daniel Jones when he dropped into coverage on a second quarter play and Jones threw a pass that Hutchinson picked off to set up the Lions’ first touchdown of what would go on to be a 31-18 Lions win.

Hutchinson’s interception made him the second player since 1982 with at least five sacks and two interceptions in his first 10 career games. Leslie O’Neal did the same thing in 1986.

Hutchinson also had three tackles and a fumble recovery in the Lions win and the NFL named him the NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Aidan Hutchinson is the NFC defensive player of the week

  1. Alim McNeil had the best game also 2nd year player! Kerby Joseph won this award 2 weeks ago 2nd year player AR St brown 2nd year player FUTURE BRIGHT IN DETROIT

  2. Jacksonville blew it. They got enamored with measurables and forgot players have to play.

    Trayvon and Kayvon are lesser the Hutch

  4. I must admit I do not know of Lealie O’Neal but I looked him up and he’s 3x All-Pro. not bad company to be in! Go Hutch!!

  5. When I travel through the country on business I enjoy listening to various local sports radio in each town. Listening to the Lions guys, you would never know Hutchinson is having a great year. In fact, you get the impression that they never wanted him. Weird way to show support for your own guys.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.