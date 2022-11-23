A’Shawn Robinson to miss rest of season with torn meniscus

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson‘s knee injury didn’t look good and further evaluation didn’t bring any better news about Robinson’s condition.

McVay told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that Robinson tore the meniscus in his knee. He will have surgery and will miss the rest of the season while he recovers.

Robinson has started every game for the Rams this season. He has 42 tackles in those appearances and has 121 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles over three seasons with the team.

Robinson is in the final year of his contract, so he’s set for free agency in March if he does not work out a new deal with the team.