Chase Young noncommittal about his availability for Sunday

Getty Images

The Commanders activated edge rusher Chase Young to the 53-player roster Monday. That doesn’t mean Young will play Sunday.

Young was noncommittal when asked whether he would play against the Falcons.

“Taking it day by day,” Young told reporters, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington.

Young’s 21-day practice window was closing, forcing Washington to activate him to the active roster by today. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

“Chase looked good. He did. He had a good day,” Rivera said. “He showed us some things that we’ve been looking for. We’ll continue to monitor his progress and we’ll see how he does on Friday.”

Young, 23, has not played in more than a year after tearing an ACL against the Buccaneers last season. So, when Young does return, Washington will have him on a pitch count.

He likely plays 12-16 snaps initially, Rivera said, before increasing to 30-35 by the end of the season.

“Sixteen plays, one of those plays can be the play of the game,” Young said. “You just never know. However many snaps I have when I come back, I’ll be prepared.”