Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be.

Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.

The 49ers have now won three games in a row and are 3-1 since McCaffrey got there in Week Seven. Garoppolo has completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,006 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception in that span, good for a 115.7 passer rating.

“He is such a talented quarterback,” McCaffrey said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He doesn’t get enough credit in my eyes, at all. He is a great leader, super smart, can make make any throw and just a great guy to be around. It’s been a lot of fun to be able to pick his brain and mesh with him.”

McCaffrey has been a friendly target for Garoppolo, catching 21 of his 24 targets for 185 yards with a touchdown since joining San Francisco. He’s also rushed for 209 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

With Garoppolo at the helm, the 49ers now hold first place in the NFC West at 6-4, given their tiebreaker over the Seahawks. San Francisco will host New Orleans in Week 12.