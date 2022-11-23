Clyde Edwards-Helaire goes on IR, JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to practice

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is going to miss at least the next four games.

Head coach Andy Reid said at his Wednesday press conference that Edwards-Helaire has been placed on the injured reserve list. Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain last Sunday.

Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Ronald Jones are the other backs on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.

While Edwards-Helaire won’t be available, JuJu Smith-Schuster could be back from his concussion to face the Rams. Reid said Smith-Schuster will return to practice after missing last week with the injury.

Reis also said that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) are not going to practice and that tackle Lucas Niang has been activated from the physically unable to perform list.