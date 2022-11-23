Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return

Getty Images

Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week.

Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.

The Commanders were 2-4 in the six games Wentz started. He’s completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022.

Heinicke has a 60.8 completion rate, throwing for 1,031 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

To be Heinicke’s backup, Wentz will need to be activated to the 53-man roster.