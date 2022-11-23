Cordarrelle Patterson is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

When you set a record for career kickoff return touchdowns, it’s a pretty good bet that you’re going to wind up as your conference’s special teams player of the week.

That’s exactly how things played out for Cordarrelle Patterson. The NFL named the Falcons veteran as the conference’s best special teamer for Week 11.

Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown against the Bears in last Sunday’s 27-24 win. It was the ninth kickoff return touchdown of Patterson’s career, which broke a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most in league history.

It’s the third time that Patterson has been a player of the week. One of the previous ones was for special teams work and he won an NFC offensive player of the week prize last season.

Patterson also ran 10 times for 52 yards and caught two passes for seven yards to help the Falcons move to 5-6 on the seasons.