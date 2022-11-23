David Andrews and Yodny Cajuste questionable, Isaiah Wynn out for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots came out of last Sunday’s game with a pair of injured offensive linemen and a third popped up on their final injury report before their Thanksgiving game agains the Vikings.

Tackle Yodny Cajuste was limited in practice on Wednesday because of a calf injury. Cajuste, who has started the last two games at right tackle, is listed as questionable.

Center David Andrews is also listed as questionable with a thigh injury. He practiced in limited fashion Tuesday and Wednesday, which was something of a surprise given initial reports about the severity of the injury.

Tackle Isaiah Wynn has been ruled out with a foot injury after missing a second straight practice. Trent Brown and the recently signed Conor McDermott are the other tackles on the 53-man roster this week.

Defensive back Marcus Jones (ankle) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) are also listed as questionable to play.