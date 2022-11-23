Dolphins sign Justin Zimmer

Posted by Charean Williams on November 23, 2022, 5:06 PM EST
NFL: OCT 10 Bills at Chiefs
Getty Images

The Dolphins filled their open spot on the 53-player roster, announcing they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

Zimmer has appeared in 21 NFL games over four seasons with Atlanta (2018), Cleveland (2019) and Buffalo (2020-21). He has totaled 34 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

He spent several weeks this season on Buffalo’s practice squad.

Zimmer originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo in 2016. He played collegiately at Ferris State, where he was a teammate of fellow Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.