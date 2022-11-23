Evan Neal, Jon Feliciano among 4 OLs who won’t play for Giants Thursday

Getty Images

Giants rookie tackle Evan Neal said on Tuesday that he wants to make sure he’s 100 percent before returning from a knee injury and he’ll have to wait at least one more week to reach that milestone.

The team announced on Wednesday that Neal is one of four offensive linemen who will not be making the trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. It will be the fourth straight game that Neal misses because of his injury.

Center Jon Feliciano (neck), guard Shane Lemieux (toe), and guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck) will also be staying at home. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who missed Tuesday’s practice with an illness, and tackle Tyre Phillips, who hurt his neck last Sunday, will be making the trip.

Phillips has been starting in place of Neal, so he’ll likely start if he’s cleared to play. Jack Anderson is the top option to start at left guard in place of Lemieux and Ezeudu, but the team will likely be adding some bodies from the practice squad with the active roster thinned out.