Evan Neal “just making sure” he’s 100 percent before returning from knee injury

After watching the Cowboys defense manhandle the Vikings last Sunday, one would imagine that the Giants would like to have as many hands on deck to protect Daniel Jones as possible on Thursday afternoon.

It’s unclear if rookie right tackle Evan Neal will be one of those hands. Neal has missed the last three games with a knee injury, but he has been back on the practice field since last week. His work last week wasn’t enough to leave him in position to play and Neal isn’t making any predictions about what will happen this week.

“I wouldn’t call it frustration,” Neal said. “I’m just making sure that whenever I do go out there, I’m 100 percent ready to go. I really don’t want to leave a stone unturned and make a premature decision and something bad happen. So, just making sure I’m crossing every ‘T’ and dotting the ‘I’s, pretty much.”

Neal’s replacement Tyre Phillips left last Sunday’s loss with a neck injury, but he was listed as limited in Tuesday’s practice. Center Jon Feliciano, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and guards Shane Lemieux and Josh Ezeudu all missed practice for a Giants team that has a long list of injuries heading into their holiday matchup with their divisional rivals.