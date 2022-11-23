Giants rule out seven players, list five others as questionable

Getty Images

The Giants announced earlier in the day that four offensive linemen wouldn’t make the trip to Arlington to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

But the team’s list of players who won’t play is longer than tackle Evan Neal (knee/illness), center Jon Feliciano (neck), guard Shane Lemieux (toe) and guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck).

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (illness) and tackle Tyre Phillips (neck) are making the trip, but both are questionable to play.

Thomas returned to limited work Wednesday, and Phillips remained limited for the second consecutive day.

Phillips is expected to start in place of Neal again if he’s cleared to play.

The Giants also ruled out tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique).

Receiver Richie James (knee), safety Jason Pinnock (jaw) and safety Dane Belton (clavicle) are questionable.