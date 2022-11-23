Jaguars claim Darrell Henderson off waivers

Getty Images

Waived by the Rams on Tuesday, running back Darrell Henderson has found a new home.

According to multiple reports, Henderson has been claimed by the Jaguars.

A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Henderson was leading Los Angeles with 283 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns. He also had 17 receptions for 102 yards.

Henderson now joins a running backs group that includes 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne, who’s leading the club with 725 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

The Jaguars will take on the Ravens in Week 12.