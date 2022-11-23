Jameson Williams “real, real, real excited” to be back on the field

Getty Images

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams‘ long absence from the football field came to an end this week.

The Lions designated Williams for return from the non-football injury list that he’s been on since the start of training camp. Williams tore his ACL at the end of his time playing for Alabama, but the Lions still took him in the first round because of the excitement his speed can bring to the offense.

He won’t be showing that off in this week’s game against the Bills, but his NFL debut is coming soon and Williams is feeling the excitement that comes with moving closer to that moment.

“I’m real, real, real excited to put my cleats on, be able to put a jersey on and be able to get out there with the guys and actually be a part of the team,” Williams said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It was something I missed a lot and I’m just happy to get back going.”

The Lions rank eighth in the league in points scored this season. If all goes well, adding Williams should make them an even more potent group over the final weeks of this year while also raising hope for what the future will bring in Detroit.