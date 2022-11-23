Jets bench Zach Wilson

Getty Images

Zach Wilson is no longer the Jets’ starting quarterback.

Wilson, the 2021 NFL draft second overall pick who turned in a disastrous game in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, will not start this week against the Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s unclear who will start in Wilson’s place. Joe Flacco started at the beginning of this season when Wilson was injured, but more recently Mike White has moved ahead of Flacco on the Jets’ quarterback depth chart.

Either way, it’s the clearest sign yet that the Jets have significant buyer’s remorse on their second overall pick — and that the Jets view themselves as a playoff team, if only their quarterback wouldn’t stand in their way.