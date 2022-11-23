Jets bench Zach Wilson

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 23, 2022, 11:04 AM EST
NFL: NOV 20 Jets at Patriots
Zach Wilson is no longer the Jets’ starting quarterback.

Wilson, the 2021 NFL draft second overall pick who turned in a disastrous game in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, will not start this week against the Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s unclear who will start in Wilson’s place. Joe Flacco started at the beginning of this season when Wilson was injured, but more recently Mike White has moved ahead of Flacco on the Jets’ quarterback depth chart.

Either way, it’s the clearest sign yet that the Jets have significant buyer’s remorse on their second overall pick — and that the Jets view themselves as a playoff team, if only their quarterback wouldn’t stand in their way.

2 responses to “Jets bench Zach Wilson

  2. That will hurt the Bears chances to win.

    On a related note, if the Bears sit Fields because of his injury as well, is there really any reason for anyone to watch this game?

