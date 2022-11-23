Joe Burrow: Bengals expect Ja’Marr Chase to play Sunday vs. Titans

Getty Images

Quarterbacks don’t often break significant news in their mid-week press conferences.

But Joe Burrow has just done it.

Via multiple reporters, Burrow said in his Wednesday presser that Cincinnati is expecting receiver Ja'Marr Chase to play against the Titans on Sunday.

Chase has been sidelined by a hip injury and hasn’t played since Week Seven. Head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week that the team was expecting Chase to get back on the practice field for Week 12.

The receiver had been using crutches to get around.

Chase has caught 47 passes for 605 yards with six touchdowns in seven games this season. He was coming off a pair of terrific games before he was sidelined, catching seven passes for 132 yards with two TDs against New Orleans and eight passes for 130 yards with two TDs against Atlanta.