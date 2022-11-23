Justin Fields has separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields clarified the injury to his left shoulder, saying he has “a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments, basically an AC joint.”

Fields practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, and said afterward that if the game was today, he would not be able to play. He called the pain “pretty high” and said he feels it “pretty much every throw” on his follow through.

“We’ll see how it feels in four days,” Fields said, via Jason Leiser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Fields acknowledged he would need a painkiller on game day if he’s able to go but is uncertain what he would wear to protect his injured non-throwing shoulder.

“If I can play, and I’m not furthering the risk of injury and I can do what I need to do to protect myself, that’ll be good enough for me to play,” Fields said. “Of course I’m not going to sacrifice playing in this game for me risking that I might not be able to play later . . . and have to sit out two or three more weeks after that. Just listening to my body and making sure I’m not forcing anything.”

Fields has thrown 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Trevor Siemian is Fields’ backup.

The Jets benched their starting quarterback, Zach Wilson, so Mike White will start against the Bears on Sunday.