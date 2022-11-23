Justin Fields has separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments

Posted by Charean Williams on November 23, 2022, 3:16 PM EST
Bears quarterback Justin Fields clarified the injury to his left shoulder, saying he has “a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments, basically an AC joint.”

Fields practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, and said afterward that if the game was today, he would not be able to play. He called the pain “pretty high” and said he feels it “pretty much every throw” on his follow through.

“We’ll see how it feels in four days,” Fields said, via Jason Leiser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Fields acknowledged he would need a painkiller on game day if he’s able to go but is uncertain what he would wear to protect his injured non-throwing shoulder.

“If I can play, and I’m not furthering the risk of injury and I can do what I need to do to protect myself, that’ll be good enough for me to play,” Fields said. “Of course I’m not going to sacrifice playing in this game for me risking that I might not be able to play later . . . and have to sit out two or three more weeks after that. Just listening to my body and making sure I’m not forcing anything.”

Fields has thrown 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Trevor Siemian is Fields’ backup.

The Jets benched their starting quarterback, Zach Wilson, so Mike White will start against the Bears on Sunday.

14 responses to “Justin Fields has separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments

  1. He’s thrown for over 200 yards only once this season with healthy shoulders…I’d be more worried if it was a leg injury.

  5. Say what you will about the the goofy Jets and their Zach Wilson hubbub, but the Bears putting this kid out there against the Jets’ defense would be malpractice.

  6. If this team lets him play and a DL lands on his shoulder then the NFL should take all the draft picks away next year. The QB is asinine in his beliefs that he is superman but the team management???

  7. Football be cray. Lamar has avoided major injury playing the same style while Fields gets hurt badly first year in the league. Luck & durability, definitely both.

  8. That is a shame the kid was just starting to show some consistency and a few flashes of brilliance.

  9. It sure would be nice to see him play, and play well, and win. That would likely implode the NYJ’s for the season.

  11. Baker Mayfield has dance injury last year and tried to n play through it. The lesson learned is: Don’t!

  12. Good thing he ran for all those yards in an exciting L to the Lions first to give both the Bears organization and their fans false hope for 2023.

  14. The only QB from 2021 QB draft class that is barely above water is Mac Jones and that’s not saying much. The rest are drowning. Wilson and Mills are benched, Fields and Lance have major injuries and Trevor is below a .500 QB.

