Justin Simmons: Defensive ratings don’t matter if you don’t execute in big moments

Offensive shortcomings have been a frequent talking point around the Broncos this season and last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders featured plenty of fodder for those conversations.

Safety Justin Simmons was less interested in talking about Russell Wilson‘s decision-making in the fourth quarter or Melvin Gordon‘s fumble inside the 5-yard-line than he was about the defense. They allowed the Raiders to drive for a game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter and gave up Davante Adams‘ game-winning touchdown catch in overtime a week after allowing the Titans to score the final 17 points in another loss.

The offense could obviously have done more in each case, but Simmons said being the third-ranked defense in the league doesn’t mean much when you don’t make stops in the biggest moments of the game.

“At the end of the day, it’s just poor execution,” Simmons said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “That’s what I’m saying, everybody keeps talking about, defense this, defense that. You talk about ratings and all this other stuff that doesn’t matter. What matters is how you execute when it matters most. Had the defense been able to get a stop in a two-minute situation and get a fourth down, stop offense on the field, we win the game, point blank, period.”

Given the way the Broncos offense has squandered opportunities throughout the 3-7 start to this season, it’s hard to find much fault with a defense that has allowed 20 points in just two of their games but Simmons has opted to focus on what they can do rather than on what the offense can’t do.