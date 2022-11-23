Kevin O’Connell says he can’t put into words how much he respects Bill Belichick

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 23, 2022, 2:44 PM EST
(080409 Foxboro, MA) New England Patriots Training Camp outside of Gillette Stadium. Head Coach Bill Belichick talks with the four quarterbacks - Brian Hoyer, Kevin O'Connell, Tom Brady and Andrew Walter Tuesday, August 04, 2009. Staff Photo by Mat
Getty Images

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was a third-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2008 and spent a year and a half in New England, and although O’Connell rarely got much playing time, he did leave with a lot o respect for Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

O’Connell, who will coach against Belichick on Thanksgiving, said he still studies notes he took from Belichick coaching him 14 years ago.

I still have old notebooks with team meeting notes that are always great to go back and look through,” O’Connell said, via the Star-Tribune.

How much does O’Connell respect Belichick?

“You really can’t put any kind of term on how much respect I have for him as far as the person, the coach, the leader, what he’s meant to this league,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell didn’t have much of a playing career — he got on the field for two games as a rookie and then never played in a regular-season game again — but he’s off to a good start in his coaching career. And he credits Belichick for some of that success.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Kevin O’Connell says he can’t put into words how much he respects Bill Belichick

  1. Of course. Here’s a player who appreciates the environment he was in. These people owe their careers to BB.

    Nice to see some appreciation.

  2. BB’s former players seem to have more luck in the coaching ranks than his staff for some reason.

  3. Lesson 1 from BB: “Praise your opponent and be humble on your own performance.” He got that one

  4. touchback6 says:
    November 23, 2022 at 2:46 pm
    Of course. Here’s a player who appreciates the environment he was in. These people owe their careers to BB.

    Nice to see some appreciation.
    ——————————————————————
    I’m not certain if I agree entirely with you regarding, “these people owe their careers to BB”, because the statement is quite general, but O’Connell certainly reinforces the compliments and admiration we’ve heard from many others over the decades regarding Bill Belichick.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.