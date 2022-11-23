Kyler Murray expects to start Sunday vs. Chargers

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 23, 2022, 2:53 PM EST
NFL: NOV 13 Cardinals at Rams
Getty Images

The Cardinals are getting quarterback Kyler Murray back.

Murray, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, said today that he expects to play on Sunday against the Chargers.

“I feel good,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals.

It’s been a highly disappointing season for the Cardinals, who are 4-7 after entering the season with playoff aspirations. If they’re going to go on a run and make the postseason, it’s going to require Murray playing at a high level.

That hasn’t happened so far for Murray, who is averaging a career-low 6.0 yards per pass and has a career-low 86.9 passer rating. The Cardinals need him to turn things around in a hurry, starting on Sunday.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Kyler Murray expects to start Sunday vs. Chargers

  2. This will be the understatement of the year but I believe the Cardinals way overspent on both Murray and the head coach. I paticularly soured on Murray the day he flipped out over the film study/iPad requirement set forth in his contract. I feel Kingsbury is a good coach, just not for the Cardinals.

  4. Gets hurt but doesn’t miss a single play and looks fine the entire game; then misses two straight games implying it was a pretty significant injury; then returns saying he feels great like nothing every happened? This is a league where guys play through significant injuries every single week.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.