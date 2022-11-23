Kyler Murray expects to start Sunday vs. Chargers

Getty Images

The Cardinals are getting quarterback Kyler Murray back.

Murray, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, said today that he expects to play on Sunday against the Chargers.

“I feel good,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals.

It’s been a highly disappointing season for the Cardinals, who are 4-7 after entering the season with playoff aspirations. If they’re going to go on a run and make the postseason, it’s going to require Murray playing at a high level.

That hasn’t happened so far for Murray, who is averaging a career-low 6.0 yards per pass and has a career-low 86.9 passer rating. The Cardinals need him to turn things around in a hurry, starting on Sunday.