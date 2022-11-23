Lamar Jackson out of practice with hip injury, Ravens say he will play

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was on last week’s injury report with an illness and he is on Wednesday’s report for a new reason.

Jackson did not practice on Wednesday because of a hip injury. The illness kept Jackson from practicing last Friday, but he played in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and head coach John Harbaugh said the expectation is that Jackson will be playing against the Jaguars as well.

“We had an issue from the game,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s going to play in the game, but I just wanted to hold him back and let him rest today for practice.”

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip), and right guard Kevin Zeitler (illness) also missed practice. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) was a limited participant.