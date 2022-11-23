Marcus Jones named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Patriots pulled off a stunning victory over the Jets with a late punt return for a touchdown.

Returner Marcus Jones has now been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Jones took the return 84 yards to the house, making it the first punt return for a touchdown in 2022.

According to the league, Jones is the sixth player to record a game-winning punt-return touchdown in the last two minutes of regulation or in overtime since. Jones’ score was the first game-winner of its nature since DeSean Jackson did it with the Eagles in 2010.

The Patriots will be right back in action on Thursday to play the Vikings for the last Thanksgiving game in Week 12.