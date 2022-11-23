Matt Milano is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bills had a tough week, with a massive snowstorm hitting Western New York forcing the relocation of the game against the Browns to Detroit.

But Buffalo overcame the challenges for a 31-23 victory over Cleveland.

Linebacker Matt Milano was a big part of the defensive effort and now has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Milano was all over the field for Buffalo, finishing the game with 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

According to the league, Milano is the first player with at least 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery in a single game since Pittsburgh’s Ryan Shazier in 2015.

It’s the second time in Milano’s career he’s won a defensive player of the week award.

The Bills will be right back in Detroit, but this time they’ll take on the Lions in the first Thanksgiving game.