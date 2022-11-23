Matthew Stafford ruled out for Week 12

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play against the Chiefs this weekend.

Head coach Sean McVay said at a Wednesday press conference that Stafford has been ruled out for the game. Stafford was placed in the concussion protocol after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Saints, but the team has not confirmed that he suffered a concussion.

“He is in the concussion protocol. That does not mean that he has a concussion,” McVay said.

McVay said that Stafford “felt some numbness in his legs” after being sacked and that the team wanted to take the “conservative approach” by taking him out of the game. He described Stafford as having a neck injury.

Whether Stafford has a concussion or not, he will still have to progress through the same steps of the protocol in order to be cleared to return to action.

Bryce Perkins is currently the only healthy quarterback on the active roster. John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury that led to him being inactive last Sunday.