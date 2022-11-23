Melvin Gordon: “A wide variety” of teams are showing interest

Getty Images

Former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, abruptly cut by the team on Monday, cleared waivers and became a free agent. He can now sign with any team.

So who’s interested in adding the veteran tailback?

“It’s a wide variety [of teams showing interest],” Gordon told Mike Klis of 9News.com. “We’re trying to figure out which situation is the best. There’s a couple teams, at this point they’re setting up for the playoffs, and I’m trying to figure that out.”

Gordon still hasn’t figured out exactly why the Broncos cut him. Outsiders assume it was because of his chronic fumbling issues. Gordon disagrees.

“No, that wasn’t even mentioned,” Gordon told Klis. “It was crazy when I’d seen that. Because [G.M.] George [Paton], when I talked to me, he didn’t mention anything about that. He knew what type of environment it was for me. He knew how I felt toward my situation there and he told me about the fan base and how it’s been tough for me and said he didn’t want to put me through this anymore and with our situation it was probably best.

“He told me I had a lot of football left and he would vouch for me. There’s really no point in keeping me around with the circumstances anymore and he just want me to go out and get my joy back.”

So, as Gordon sees it, he was cut because the fans of the team aren’t fans of his.

“It’s been a hard three years for me there, with this year being the hardest,” Gordon said. “I’m not mad. Came here and I was never on good terms with the fans, but I want to let them know I’m not upset with how they treated me. It’s part of the game. They come with high expectations for their players and I didn’t reach those. It’s no hard feelings.”

He also said he felt at times as if he were “a scapegoat” for the new coaching staff.

“I hope I did save them some time,” Gordon told Klis. “Because [coach Nathaniel Hackett is] a good dude. That staff, they’re great dudes. They just weren’t great for me. But I respect those guys. It was hard there for me. But I respect that organization. They gave me a chance to keep playing my dream.”

The dream apparently will continue elsewhere. He can pick his next destination. If he makes the right choice, he could be playing deep into January — and maybe even into February.