Mike White will start for Jets this week

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that he has decided to bench quarterback Zach Wilson for this weekend’s game against the Bears at his Wednesday press conference and he also revealed who will be taking the field in Wilson’s place.

Mike White will get the start on Sunday. It will be the fourth start of White’s NFL career.

The three other starts all came last season. He threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in the first of them to steer the Jets to an upset over the Bengals and he got off to a good start against the Colts the next week before getting hurt. He returned for a four-interception game against the Bills, but was on the bench for the rest of the season.

Saleh added that Joe Flacco will be the backup on Sunday and that Wilson will be inactive.