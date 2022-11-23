Mike White will start for Jets this week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 23, 2022, 11:55 AM EST
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason - Falcons at Jets
Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that he has decided to bench quarterback Zach Wilson for this weekend’s game against the Bears at his Wednesday press conference and he also revealed who will be taking the field in Wilson’s place.

Mike White will get the start on Sunday. It will be the fourth start of White’s NFL career.

The three other starts all came last season. He threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in the first of them to steer the Jets to an upset over the Bengals and he got off to a good start against the Colts the next week before getting hurt. He returned for a four-interception game against the Bills, but was on the bench for the rest of the season.

Saleh added that Joe Flacco will be the backup on Sunday and that Wilson will be inactive.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Mike White will start for Jets this week

  4. Hopefully Zach Wilson truly embraces a healthy of Humble Pie at his Thanksgiving dinner table this year.

  5. Always fun when the day of reckoning happens in Foxboro. You’re welcome, ZW, for the Pats showing you where you belong….the CFL, maybe not even.
    Buh bye now

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.