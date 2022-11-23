Pep Hamilton says Texans “haven’t made any changes” at QB

Getty Images

Texans head coach Lovie Smith declined to name a starting quarterback for Week 12 in his Wednesday press conference, which seemed like an ominous sign for Davis Mills since players who started the first 10 games of the season generally don’t have their status updated for the 11th game unless something has changed.

Smith cited competitive advantage as a reason not to make such an announcement, but a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Media a short time later indicated that the team will be starting Kyle Allen against the Dolphins. Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton pushed back at that during his press conference later in the day, however.

Hamilton said “no” when asked if any changes have been made at quarterback for this game. Hamilton was then asked directly if that means that Davis Mills is still the team’s starting quarterback.

“As in, no we haven’t made any changes,” Hamilton said, via Adam Wexler of SportsTalk790.

If Smith wanted the quarterback decision to be kept in-house, it’s odd that Hamilton would divulge the decision against his boss’ wishes. It’s also odd that the team would be going to all this trouble if they were just going to be sticking with Mills, but all will be answered soon enough for the 1-8-1 AFC South cellar dwellers.