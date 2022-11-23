Raiders designate Nate Hobbs to return from IR

Getty Images

The Raiders may have one of their key defensive players back as soon as this weekend.

Las Vegas has designated cornerback Nate Hobbs to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hobbs has been sidelined since suffering a broken hand in the Week Five loss to Kansas City. Head coach Josh McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference that the Raiders will determine whether or not they’ll activate Hobbs later this week.

A fifth-round pick int he 2021 draft, Hobbs recorded 36 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble in the first five games of the season.