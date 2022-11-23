Rams add Case Cookus to practice squad

Getty Images

With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford in the concussion protocol and backup John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, the Rams have added another passer to the team.

Los Angeles has signed Case Cookus to the practice squad along with veteran center Cole Toner.

Cookus has spent time with the Giants, Broncos, Vikings, and Raiders. But he was most recently with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL, starting seven games for the team. He threw 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Cookus is from Thousand Oaks, Calif., which is where the Rams’ training facility is located.

Bryce Perkins is Los Angeles’ third quarterback and would presumably start against the Chiefs on Sunday if both Stafford and Wolford are unavailable.

Toner has appeared in 14 games with four starts. He was last with the Texans in 2021.