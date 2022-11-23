Report: Cardinals fired Sean Kugler for groping a woman in Mexico City

Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details.

Details are now emerging.

Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it.

The Cardinals fired Kugler on the spot. He flew back to Arizona on Monday morning.

Amazingly, the development was kept under wraps, even with ESPN employees preparing to televise the game and an NFL Films crew embedded with the Cardinals for the in-season Hard Knocks series.

It’s the kind of information that should have been shared. It’s the kind of information that, if obtained by those with betting interests, could have influenced last-minute wagering decisions.

A move like that creates a last-minute distraction and disruption. It’s a lot for the team to process on the day of the game. And it can contribute to, for example, a 38-10 loss to cap the day.