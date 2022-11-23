Report: Cardinals fired Sean Kugler for groping a woman in Mexico City

Posted by Mike Florio on November 23, 2022, 9:27 AM EST
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details.

Details are now emerging.

Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it.

The Cardinals fired Kugler on the spot. He flew back to Arizona on Monday morning.

Amazingly, the development was kept under wraps, even with ESPN employees preparing to televise the game and an NFL Films crew embedded with the Cardinals for the in-season Hard Knocks series.

It’s the kind of information that should have been shared. It’s the kind of information that, if obtained by those with betting interests, could have influenced last-minute wagering decisions.

A move like that creates a last-minute distraction and disruption. It’s a lot for the team to process on the day of the game. And it can contribute to, for example, a 38-10 loss to cap the day.

10 responses to “Report: Cardinals fired Sean Kugler for groping a woman in Mexico City

  1. Kinda want to watch hard knocks for the first time. Maybe they will also reveal the coloring book that Kliff Kingsbury gets his plays from.

  3. There were a lot of reasons that the Cardinals lost. Kugler’s firing is way down the list.

  4. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 23, 2022 at 9:44 am
    An apparent crime was committed and most importantly is wagering decisions?
    ———————-
    My thoughts exactly! It all revolves around gambling now.
    Integrity of the sport is not sustainable in this atmosphere.

  6. Between creepy Kugler and Todd Downing, it hasn’t been a good week for White NFL assistant coaches.

  7. Lots of pretty girls at the stadium, but they weren’t there for Sean Kugler. Apparently he is the second AZ coach to get the boot for assaulting a woman. Something in the water there, time for someone to blow it all up.

  8. @MortimerInMiami he was arrested. He was fired on the spot. The crime has been dealt with (except for the turning of the wheels of justice). So yes, the most important thing left is its impact to the team.

  9. finally, a team does the right thing when it comes to men behaving badly, and instead of giving them kudos, you say the team not making the incident public is unfair to Vegas and the betting community? It’s becoming very difficult to figure out what value system is being practiced around here

