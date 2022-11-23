Report: Kyle Allen to start for Texans this week

Getty Images

Texans head coach Lovie Smith declined to name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins when he spoke to reporters at Wednesday’s press conference and that wasn’t a great sign for the guy who started the first 10 games of the season.

There wouldn’t be any need for an announcement that Davis Mills will start again if Smith hadn’t opened the door to a change earlier this week and sticking with the status quo likely wouldn’t be treated as a state secret, so it’s not a great surprise that the arrow for this week is pointed in Kyle Allen‘s direction. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Allen will start against Miami.

Allen has made 17 career starts and the last four of them came with Washington during the 2020 season. He was 60-of-87 for 610 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception in those appearances. His first 13 starts came with the Panthers and he’s appeared in 21 games overall.

Mills has failed to build on the promise he showed late last season and is 203-of-328 for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions for the 1-9-1 Texans.