Steve Wilks: I want to give Sam Darnold the opportunity to see what he can do

Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced Sam Darnold would take over at starting quarterback for their Week 12 matchup against the Broncos.

Darnold has missed most of the year after suffering a high ankle sprain in a preseason game. But now he’s healthy and will be the third QB to get a chance to start for the club this season.

“The skill set is there,” Wilks said, via Darin Gantt of the Panthers’ website. “I wanted to give him that opportunity to see what he could go out and do.”

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Darnold started 11 games for the Panthers last year after the club acquired him from the Jets. He was 4-7 as a starter, completing 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His passer rating was a career-low 71.9.

Wilks noted Baker Mayfield will serve as the backup for Darnold this week, as he’s not sure that P.J. Walker will be ready to return from his high ankle sprain.

Mayfield was 21-of-33 for 196 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s start against Baltimore.