Texans won’t announce a starting quarterback for this week

Getty Images

Texans head coach Lovie Smith sounded open to making a quarterback change during a press conference earlier this week, but we may have to wait until Sunday to find out where he came down on that decision.

Smith declined to say whether Davis Mills will continue as the team’s starter when the Texans face the Dolphins on Sunday. Kyle Allen would be the other choice on the current roster.

“I do not announce who is starting through the week. Of course we’re not going to announce things like that. I think that will give the opponent the advantage,” Smith said, via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.

Some might argue that playing a team that is making a choice between Mills and Allen is what gives the Dolphins an advantage, but Smith’s unlikely to be swayed into revealing anything by making that argument. Given that, reports from the open portion of the team’s practices might shed more light on where things are headed.