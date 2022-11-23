Todd Downing: Devastating to bring negative attention to Titans

Getty Images

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing met the media for the first time since last week’s DUI arrest at a Thursday press conference.

Downing spoke a day after head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Downing would remain in his job after being arrested early Friday morning in Nashville. Downing opened his press conference with a statement.

“I’d like to acknowledge how serious this situation is,” Downing said. “I understand what a troubling and sensitive subject this is and I’m not naive to how much pain there might be for people in similar situations. I’ve put my family through some things they do not deserve. I have an amazing wife and an amazing son who love me unconditionally and I don’t want them to have to endure any more than what I’ve brought on. It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or distractions to the organization, to the ownership, the front office and, obviously, coach Vrabel. I believe in myself as a man and I believe that I will answer the bell to lead this offense going forward. I thank coach Vrabel and [General Manager] Jon Robinson and [team owner] Amy Adams Strunk for allowing me the opportunity to lead this offense going into this weekend and these guys in the locker room deserve for me to put my best efforts forth in that. Because of the nature of the situation, I know there are a lot of questions. I know people are looking for details and answers and, unfortunately, because of the situation I’m not able to discuss quite a bit of that evening. At the proper time, when appropriate, I will answer any questions that I can.”

One of the details that is of interest is where Downing was drinking ahead of his arrest as it came hours after the team’s victory over the Packers in Green Bay on Thursday night. NFL policy prohibits alcohol at team facilities and on team flights.

Downing declined to answer a question about where he was drinking, but said that he was aware of the ride program available to team employees. He also said that he can’t think of a tougher challenge in his career than moving forward from his arrest.