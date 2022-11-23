Tom Brady threatening NFL single-season records for attempts and completions

Getty Images

Last year Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set a new NFL record for completions in a season, and he came up just short of the record of pass attempts in a season. This year, Brady isn’t slowing down.

Through 10 games, Brady has completed an NFL-high 282 passes and attempted an NFL-high 427. (Those numbers lead the league even though the Buccaneers have only played 10 games and some teams have already played 11.)

If Brady keeps up that pace through 17 games, he’ll finish this season with 479 completions and 726 pass attempts. That would come up just short of Brady’s own completions record from last year (485), and also just short of Matthew Stafford‘s record for most pass attempts in a season (727, set in 2012).

The Buccaneers would prefer that Brady not need to pass so much that he threatens those records. In the Bucs’ last game, a win over the Seahawks, Brady threw only 29 passes, far fewer than his season average, in part because the Bucs’ running game had a season-high 161 yards. If Brady does break those records this season, that’s an indication that the Bucs have been forced to pass more than they’d like.