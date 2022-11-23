Travis Kelce named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

After Sunday’s victory over the Chargers, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said in his press conference that Los Angeles had a good plan to defend him.

It clearly wasn’t good enough.

Kelce has been named the AFC offensive player of the week after catching six passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns — including the game-winning 17-yard score with 31 seconds left in the contest.

Kelce now leads the league with 11 receiving touchdowns, which is also tied for his career-high. Earlier this season, he had four touchdowns in the Chiefs’ Week Five victory over the Raiders.

With 69 catches for 855 yards, Kelce is on pace for another 1,000-yard season. He’s already set an NFL record for a tight end with six consecutive years with at least 1,000 yards.

Kelce and the Chiefs will try to keep things rolling this week against the defending-champion Rams.