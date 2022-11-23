Vita Vea, Russell Gage out of practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are back from their bye week, but not all of their players were healthy enough to practice on Wednesday.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters at his press conference that defensive tackle Vita Vea and wide receiver Russell Gage did not participate in practice.

Vea has a foot injury and was not on the injury report ahead of the team’s Week 10 game against the Seahawks. Vea has 26 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 10 starts this season.

Gage has a hamstring injury and has not played since Week Seven. He has 29 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown this season.

Bowles also said that guard Luke Goedeke returned to practice after missing time with a foot injury, but Nick Leverett will remain the starter at left guard.