Za’Darius Smith off injury report for Vikings-Patriots

The Vikings will have one of their key defensive players for Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith has no game status and is expected to play. He was listed as limited on the Monday and Tuesday injury reports with a knee issue but was full on Wednesday.

Smith leads the Vikings with 9.5 sacks in 2022.

Receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) was also full all week and is expected to play.

Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) was limited for all three days and is questionable.

Cornerback Andrew Booth (knee) is out after he did not participate all week.

Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and cornerback Akayleb Evans were both ruled out with concussions.