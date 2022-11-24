A.J. Brown misses Thursday practice with illness

Getty Images

As the Eagles prepare to face the Packers on Sunday night, one of Philadelphia’s key players wasn’t able to practice on Thursday.

Per the official practice report, receiver A.J. Brown did not practice, due to an illness.

Obviously, “illness” is a broad characterization. It remains to be seen whether it will affect Brown’s availability for the game against Green Bay.

The good news is that Brown’s name was the only one on the Thursday injury report for the Eagles. All other players are healthy and good to go.

In 10 games with Philadelphia, Brown has 49 catches for 785 yards and six touchdowns. He arrived via a draft-day trade with the Titans.