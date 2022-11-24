Bills rally for 28-25 win over Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2022, 3:49 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions
Thursday was not the Bills’ best day of the 2022 season, but they were able to do enough to leave Detroit with a win for the second straight week.

Days after beating the Browns in a game that moved to Ford Field because of a massive snowstorm in Buffalo, the Bills were able to come back to beat the Lions in the fourth quarter. Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a five-yard touchdown with 2:40 left in the game. Kicker Tyler Bass missed the ensuing extra point, which left the Bills up 25-22.

A Jared Goff pass to D'Andre Swift moved the Lions near midfield just ahead of the two minute warning and Amon-Ra St. Brown ran for a first down on fourth and inches a few plays later to move closer to a game-tying field goal attempt. The drive stalled after a third down incompletion, but Michael Badgley tied the game with a 51-yard field goal.

There were still 23 seconds left, however, and Allen hit Diggs for 36 yards to move into the outer limits of Bass’ range. Two Allen runs produced 13 more yards and Bass hit from 45 yards to give the Bills a 28-25 win.

There may be renewed focus on the state of Allen’s elbow after the game as it was a slog offensively Buffalo for much of the second half. Before the Diggs touchdown, they had punted three times and turned the ball over on Allen’s 11th interception of the season.

Allen finished 24-of-42 for 253 yards and his throws didn’t appear to have the same zip that they did earlier in the season. While that didn’t stop him from leading the two late scoring drives or running 10 times for 79 yards and a score, the quarterback’s condition is likely to be of some concern as they head toward next Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

The Bills offensive line was missing center Mitch Morse all day and they had a hard time protecting the quarterback before or after left tackle Dion Dawkins left with an ankle injury.

Dawkins’ health won’t be the only medical concern for the Bills coming out of the game. Linebacker Von Miller left with a knee injury just before halftime and was ruled out immediately. A report during the game indicated the Bills believe it is a sprain, but more tests are coming.

Goff finished the day 23-of-36 for 241 yards and two touchdowns as he continued a run of good play for the Lions and they’ll need that to continue after falling to 4-7 on the season. Another loss probably ends any realistic playoff hopes for Detroit, so next week’s game against the Jaguars will be a big one.

