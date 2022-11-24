Bills tie Lions on Josh Allen TD pass

Getty Images

The Bills and Lions traded punts to start the game, but both teams found more success the second time they had the ball.

After a Jamaal Williams touchdown staked the Lions to a 7-0 lead, the Bills went 75 yards in 10 plays to tie the game. The final 19 yards came on a Josh Allen touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Allen had a 21-yard run for a first down earlier in the drive and also hit Gabe Davis for a gain of 16 yards. He’s 3-of-7 for 43 yards overall.

Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill had to leave the game during the scoring drive with what appeared to be an arm or shoulder injury, but he returned to the field before the Bills got in the end zone.