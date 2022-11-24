Bills tie Lions on Josh Allen TD pass

Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2022, 1:08 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Bills and Lions traded punts to start the game, but both teams found more success the second time they had the ball.

After a Jamaal Williams touchdown staked the Lions to a 7-0 lead, the Bills went 75 yards in 10 plays to tie the game. The final 19 yards came on a Josh Allen touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Allen had a 21-yard run for a first down earlier in the drive and also hit Gabe Davis for a gain of 16 yards. He’s 3-of-7 for 43 yards overall.

Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill had to leave the game during the scoring drive with what appeared to be an arm or shoulder injury, but he returned to the field before the Bills got in the end zone.

2 responses to “Bills tie Lions on Josh Allen TD pass

  1. Allen again takes an unnecessary big hit, even the coach commented on it in his in game interview. It’s like he’s constantly trying to prove how tough he is. Someone needs to get through to him that anyone who’s ever seen him play knows how tough he is, it’s been proven but he’s not gonna get up from one of these unnecessary hits if he doesn’t learn to get down especially in the first quarter

  2. I hate both of these teams, but I especially can’t stand Buffalo. I would love it if the Steelers can have another crack at them in the playoffs.

