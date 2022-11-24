Bucs plan to ride “hot” hand at tailback

Getty Images

In getting to 5-5 with a win over the Seahawks in Germany, the Buccaneers rediscovered their running game. Going forward, they’ll wait to discover which running back is getting it done the best during a given game.

“Depending on who gets hot at a certain time, we’ll ride that hand,” coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday. “Right now, we need everybody back there — [Ke’Shawn Vaughn] included with Gio [Bernard] coming back. We’ve got guys [that] if they get in the game and they get going pretty [well], we’ll probably leave them in there.”

Rookie Rachaad White got his first career start in Tampa Bay’s most recent game. He rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries. He could get even more chances, especially with Leonard Fournette dealing with a hip injury. Fournette was limited in practice on Wednesday.

“He’s sore right now,” Bowles said regarding Fournette. “He’s pretty sore — we’ll see how the week goes. If he progresses and gets better to where he can run full speed, then he’ll play — if not, then he won’t.”

If he doesn’t, look for plenty of Rachaad White. Unless someone else gets a hotter hand.